It's Strictly Come Dancing 2020's seventh week of live shows this weekend and here are all the dances and songs.

Last weekend saw Clara Amfo and Aljaž Skorjanec leave the competition after the dance off with Jamie Laing and partner Karen Hauer.

Now just six celebrities remain in the running for the glitterball trophy and one more will be given the axe this Sunday night.

But before the next elimination, the celebrity and professional couples have one more chance to impress the viewers and judges with a musicals themed special.

The quest for the Glitterball trophy continues Saturday 5 December at 7:25PM on BBC One as Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

You can see what all the celebrities are performing and the songs they're dancing to below!

Here is this week 7's Strictly Come Dancing music and dance list in full...

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 dances and music - Week 7

Bill and Oti: Argentine Tango to Phantom of the Opera from Phantom of the Opera

HRVY and Janette: American Smooth to One (Singular Sensation) from A Chorus Line

Jamie and Karen: Jive to Everybody's Talking About Jamie from Everybody's Talking About Jamie

JJ and Amy: Charleston to Chitty Chitty Bang Bang from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Maisie and Gorka: Jive to Little Shop of Horrors from Little Shop of Horrors

Ranvir and Giovanni: Viennese Waltz to She Used To Be Mine from Waitress

Strictly Come Dancing 2020's live shows continue Saturday 5 December at 7:25PM on BBC One.

And the results show is on Sunday 6 November at 7:25PM on BBC One as another celebrity is sent home.

Sunday's show will also feature musical performances from the cast of & Juliet and West End singing sensation Marisha Wallace.

