Strictly fans want Anton Du Beke to become a full time judge

Strictly Come Dancing fans say they want to see Anton Du Beke back on the judging panel.

Anton was a guest judge for the past two weeks, standing in for Motsi Mabuse who had to self-isolate.

This weekend saw Motsi return but viewers were keen to see more of Anton following the latest live show.

"Bring back judge Anton #Strictly" one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another added: "Please make Anton permanent. Please please please #Strictly"

A third wrote: "never thought i'd say this but i'm missing anton as a judge #strictly"

"Feel rubbish, just want Anton Du Beke back as judge. #Strictly," said a fourth.

Speaking about becoming a judge, Anton told It Takes Two earlier this month: "I can't tell you how excited I am. I'm thrilled, honoured overwhelmed. I love the show so much and to be a part of it since the beginning, the only one left, it just fills my heart with joy.

"To be asked to fill in for Motsi for a couple of weeks is an absolute honour."

Anton added: "I'm going to be enthusiastic. I'm going to be kind and I know everyone's trying their best but I'll say what I see. I had some advice from Len [Goodman] who said 'Be yourself and say what you see'.

"I know what it's like, I know what they're going through."

Meanwhile it's been claimed that Bruno Tonioli is "worried" about his place on the panel after missing the series due to the pandemic.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Bruno feels a bit out of the loop with the UK show and even though he hasn’t been able to film it this year, it’s really important to him.

“He has told pals he is worried about viewers preferring Anton and forgetting about him.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday and Sunday night on BBC One.

Picture: (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy