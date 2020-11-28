Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood takes swipe at Anton Du Beke in latest live show

Craig Revel Horwood took a swipe at Anton Du Beke on tonight's Strictly Come Dancing.

This evening saw Craig on the judging panel alongside Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse, who returned after two weeks away.

During Motsi's absence, Anton Du Beke stood in but tonight he returned to the audience alongside the other professionals and celebrities.

After Bill Bailey's latest performance drew criticism from Craig, Anton was quick to boo. Craig hit back: "Is that Anton booing from the cheap seats, darling?"

"Sorry Anton, but you're no longer up here," Craig added.

THE SHADE CRAIG THREW AT ANTON! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/SLXDwOznmu — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 28, 2020

Viewers loved the reaction with one writing on Twitter: "Craig v Anton is the highlight of #Strictly for me tonight.. . very funny!"

"Craig trolling Anton - yeees ! Get in ! #strictly" another added.

The clash comes after fans demanded Anton join the Strictly panel full time after his appearances over the past two weeks.

"Bring back judge Anton #Strictly" one wrote.

Another added: "Please make Anton permanent. Please please please #Strictly"

And a third wrote: "never thought i'd say this but i'm missing anton as a judge #strictly"

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One.

