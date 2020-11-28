Clara Amfo's jive goes "horribly wrong" on Strictly Come Dancing

Clara Amfo opened Strictly Come Dancing's latest live show this weekend with a jive

She and pro partner Aljaž Skorjanec performed an energetic routine to River Deep Mountain High by Tina Turner

However the judges picked Clara up on a number of mistakes in the routine, with Craig Revel Horwood saying it went "horribly wrong".

Shirley Ballas said: "What a way to open the show. It was a little bit hit and miss.

"The parts you did were absolutely outstanding but as you know there were so many mistakes and you lost your way... but I commend you for being able to pick it up like a professional and carry on through."

Motsi Mabuse agreed: "It's true, we saw the mistakes but I had goosebumps, you picked it up from those mistakes and you let it go and that's so moving."

And Craig added: "You lost your balance at the beginning and I think that set you off on a bit of a wobbly... but you did a lot better than last week. This week actually is your dance but it went horribly wrong, sadly."

The pair scored a total of 19 points with 6s from both Craig and Shirley and a 7 from Motsi.

Chatting after the dance, Clara said: "In rehearsal today I got all my steps in but I think [in the live show] adrenaline got to me and I lost my nerve a little bit but I still had a lot of fun."

Alongside Clara and Aljaž, those left in the competition are Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez, Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer, Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice, HRVY and Janette Manrara, JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden and Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse

Each week the celeb and pro couples take to the floor wanting to excite the judges and fansat home.

The performances will be marked by Strictly Come Dancing panel line up of Craig, Shirley and Motsi before fans vote.

On Sunday evenings the lowest ranked pairings will perform in the dance off before one is sent home.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.

You can catch up on the series via BBC iPlayer.