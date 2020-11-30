Here's who was voted off Strictly Come Dancing this week and a recap of all the results so far.

As always, up to the final, Strictly Come Dancing is split into separate Saturday night performance and Sunday results shows.

Advertisements

On Saturday nights, Strictly Come Dancing's remaining celebrity dancers and their professional partners each took to the dancefloor in a bid to impress both the viewers and judges.

In the studio, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood offered up their marks out of 30 while at home viewers could vote either for free online or via the phone.

The online votes were added to the phone votes to give the overall public rankings.

The total viewer votes were in turn combined with the judges' scores from the latest live show. Together, these decided which two celebs had to perform again for the judges in the results show.

The panel picked which celeb stays, leaving one to exit the competition. In case of a tied decision, head judge Shirley had the casting vote.

For the final it will be viewer votes alone that decide the winner, with the result revealed live in the same show.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 results

Week 1

No elimination.

Advertisements

Week 2

Jamie Laing v Jacqui Smith: Jacqui left.

All three judges voted to save Jamie.

Week 3

Jason Bell v Nicola Adams: Anneka left.

All three judges voted to save Nicola.

Week 4

Maisie Smith v Max George: Dev left.

All three judges voted to save Maisie

Week 5

Maisie Smith v Caroline Quentin: David left.

All three judges voted to save Maisie.

Week 6

Jamie Laing v Clara Amfo: David left.

Craig voted to save Clara while Shirley and Motsi voted to save Jamie.

Week 7 (Quarter-Final)

TBC

Those currently who were left on the Strictly 2020 line up actress Maisie Smith, Good Morning Britain newsreader Ranvir Singh and Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing.

Advertisements

Also on the line up are TV Presenter & Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers, comedian Bill Bailey, Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo and singer & presenter HRVY.

Strictly Come Dancing will return for a brand new series in 2020.

More on: Strictly Come Dancing 2020