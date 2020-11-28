Here are all the rankings and Strictly Come Dancing 2020 results from the scoreboard of Week 6.

Tonight (November 28) saw the remaining seven couples performing live for the sixth time this series.

Advertisements

Following last week's surprise dance off, no one wanted to be in the bottom two in the results show.

Once again the judges - Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse - scored all of the performances with a top score of 30 up for grabs.

At the end of the night we saw HRVY on top with the first perfect 30 points but in the danger zone right at the bottom for a second week was Clara Amfo.

The judges' marks from Saturday's dances will be used to help determine the bottom two couples together with the results of the latest public vote.

In Sunday's results show, the two couples with the lowest combined scores will head to the ballroom floor for a second time to take par in the dance-off.

After both dance for a second time the judges will choose who to save and who will be next to leave.

The remaining six couples continue to next weekend as they return to the race for the glitterball.

Advertisements

Recap the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 leaderboard from Saturday below...

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 scoreboard and scores - Week 6 (November 28)

Celebrity Dance Scores Craig Shirley Motsi Total HRVY Street 10 10 10 30 Maisie Smith Quickstep 9 10 10 29 JJ Chalmers Viennese Waltz 8 9 8 25 Jamie Laing Tango 8 8 8 24 Ranvir Singh Smooth 8 8 8 24 Bill Bailey Jive 8 8 8 24 Clara Amfo Jive 6 6 7 19

More on: Strictly Come Dancing 2020