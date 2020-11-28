Here are all of the dances from this week's Strictly Come Dancing 2020 for you to watch.
This Saturday night saw the remaining seven couples performing live for the sixth time this series.
Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse respectively.
Clara and Aljaž
Dance: Jive
Song: River Deep Mountain High by Tina Turner
Judges' marks 6, 6, 7
Jamie and Karen
Dance: Tango
Song: Tanguera by Sexteto Mayor
Judges' marks 8, 8, 8
HRVY and Janette
Dance: Couple's Choice - Street/Commercial
Song: A Sky Full Of Stars by Coldplay
Judges' marks 10, 10,10
Ranvir and Giovanni
Dance: American Smooth
Song: I Say a Little Prayer by Aretha Franklin
Judges' marks 8, 8, 8
Bill and Oti
Dance: Jive
Song: One Way Or Another by Blondie
Judges' marks 8, 8, 8
JJ and Amy
Dance: Viennese Waltz
Song: Rescue by Lauren Daigle
Judges' marks 8, 9, 8
Maisie and Gorka
Dance: Quickstep
Song: When You're Smiling by Andy Williams
Judges' marks 9, 10, 10
The judges' marks from this week will now be added to the results from the public vote.
The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night's (Sunday) results show.
Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night (November 29) on BBC One from 7:25PM.