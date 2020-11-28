Here are all of the dances from this week's Strictly Come Dancing 2020 for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw the remaining seven couples performing live for the sixth time this series.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse respectively.

Clara and Aljaž

Dance: Jive

Song: River Deep Mountain High by Tina Turner

Judges' marks 6, 6, 7

Jamie and Karen

Dance: Tango

Song: Tanguera by Sexteto Mayor

Judges' marks 8, 8, 8

HRVY and Janette

Dance: Couple's Choice - Street/Commercial

Song: A Sky Full Of Stars by Coldplay

Judges' marks 10, 10,10

Ranvir and Giovanni

Dance: American Smooth

Song: I Say a Little Prayer by Aretha Franklin

Judges' marks 8, 8, 8

Bill and Oti

Dance: Jive

Song: One Way Or Another by Blondie

Judges' marks 8, 8, 8

JJ and Amy

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: Rescue by Lauren Daigle

Judges' marks 8, 9, 8

Maisie and Gorka

Dance: Quickstep

Song: When You're Smiling by Andy Williams

Judges' marks 9, 10, 10

The judges' marks from this week will now be added to the results from the public vote.

The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night's (Sunday) results show.

Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night (November 29) on BBC One from 7:25PM.

