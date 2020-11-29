Another celebrity has left Strictly Come Dancing 2020 in tonight's results - who was eliminated?

This weekend the seven remaining couples danced twice to impress the viewers at home as well as judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood.

At the end of Sunday night (November 29), one more couple waved goodbye to the ballroom.

Who left Strictly Come Dancing 2020 this week?

Those in the bottom two were Clara Amfo and her partner Aljaz Škorjanec and Jamie Laing and his partner Karen Hauer.

After the dance off, it was Clara Amfo who left Strictly Come Dancing 2020 this week.

In the dance-off both couples performed their routines again, Clara and Aljaz performed their Jive to River Deep – Mountain High by Tina Turner and Jamie and Karen performed their Tango to Tanguera by Sexteto Mayor in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

The judges then chose who to save and it was a split decision.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 results

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Clara and Aljaz: “My goodness it’s a really difficult one, both couples I thought were absolutely incredible and danced with so much passion and love but the couple I would like to save, Clara and Aljaz."

Motsi Mabuse chose to save Jamie and Karen: “I have to say this was one of the toughest decision I’ve ever had to make and based on that dance off only I saw one couple that did their choreography and had all the steps correct and I saw another couple who had a mistake in the steps and in the timing. So I’m going to choose for me, I’m saving Jamie and Karen.”

Head Judge Shirley Ballas had the deciding vote and chose to save Jamie and Karen.

Shirley said: “Well this is a very difficult series, I mean every couple is outstanding and I felt on this occasion that both couples totally lifted their game, but there was one couple they just convinced me. They had conviction from step to step, they believed in their performance and therefore I’m going to save Jamie and Karen”.

When asked by Tess about her time on the show Clara said: "I’ve had the best time ever, the best time ever and got a new friend for life. I’ve loved it, its one of the best things I’ve ever ever done, its been a dream come true.”

Her pro partner Aljaz said: “First I’m really gutted. All I really want to tell you is I’m so happy we got to do Lady Clamalade, the Claraston, which I’ve never done before in my life, the Clarasambafo you are a dream to be around, you’re a beautiful girl inside out, I hope that people at home got to see that.

"This series has been so special and its only because of you, thank you so much. I’m going to miss dancing with you.

Sunday’s Results show also featured a musical performance by Gary Barlow.

The remaining couples will take to the dancefloor next week, when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 5th December at 7:25PM with the results show on Sunday 6th December at 7:30PM on BBC One.