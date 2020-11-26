Bruno Tonioli 'won't return to Strictly Come Dancing this year'

Bruno Tonioli won't return to the Strictly Come Dancing panel for 2020, it's been reported.

Bruno Tonioli's infectious energy has delighted Strictly audiences ever since Strictly first launched on BBC One a decade ago.

However he's been missing from this year's series due to the current pandemic travel restrictions making it impossible for him to fly between London and Los Angeles to film Strictly.

While it was hoped that Bruno could return for the final episodes, sources have now said it won't be happening.

An insider told the Daily Mail newspaper: "After much consideration, it's just too dangerous for Bruno. Strictly has already been hit so heavily by Covid...

"They didn't want to take the risk. Bruno loves the show and will watch as ever from the States and give his feedback on Sunday's show."

At the start of the series, Bruno said: "I absolutely adore being part of Strictly and can't wait to see what incredible dancing this year has in store!

"Lockdown has resulted in me being in LA for the foreseeable, but I'm excited to be involved as much as I possibly can. There was no cha-cha-chance I'd miss out!"

The show will continue with Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse who returns after two weeks away in order to self-isolate.

Strictly Come Dancing is back on BBC One this Saturday and Sunday, hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman as the battle in the ballroom intensifies.

The remaining couples will take to the floor as they try once again to impress the judges in the studio and the viewers at home.

Plus in Sunday's show there will be a performance from Gary Barlow.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday 28 November at 7:15PM and Sunday 29 November at 7:25PM on BBC One.