Strictly Come Dancing's It Takes Two has launched its 2020 Strictly Pro Challenge.

Once again the spin-off show will be testing the show's professional dancers with a brand new challenge.

In 2020, for the first time in Strictly history, fifteen of the professional dancers are attempting to set a world record for the most complete fleckerls performed in thirty seconds.

The fleckerl is a fast moving spin that is performed during a Viennese Waltz. In order for the step to qualify, each fleckerl must consist of six steps. If any of these steps are missed then the fleckerl will be disqualified. Each step will be analysed in slow motion before being officially counted.

Judging each of the attempts will be the pro challenge panel - Craig Revel Horwood and Official Guinness World Records adjudicator Sofia Greenacre.

During tonight’s (25 November) attempt by Gorka Marquez, he managed to achieve thirteen successful steps. As he kicks off the challenge, he is currently top of the leader board... but how long can he keep the top spot?

We'll keep this post updated with all the results and leaderboard as the pros take on the challenge.

The pro challenge will continue to feature weekdays on It Takes Two from Wednesday November 25th until the 11th December, excluding Friday 27th November.

It Takes Two airs on BBC Two weekdays at 6.30pm.

Pro Challenge past winners

Graziano Di Prima was crowned the winner of the Strictly Come Dancing Pro Challenge 2019, setting a new Guinness World Record by completing the most Botafogo dance steps in 30 seconds.

At the top of the leaderboard come the end of the challenge was Graziano with 90 confirmed Botafogo steps, setting a new Official Guinness World Record. He beat Giovanni Pernice who had danced 80 steps earlier this week.

2018's challenge saw Oti Mabuse breaking the record for the most jive toe heel swivel steps in 30 seconds with a total of 48.

In 2017, Giovanni set a new record for the most Charleston swivel steps in 30 seconds.

And in 2016, the pro challenge was won again by Giovanni who set a record for completing the most jive flicks and kicks in 30 seconds.

