Little Mix to perform on Strictly Come Dancing's semi-final

Little Mix are to perform on Strictly Come Dancing for the semi-final.

They will be performing one of their songs from brand new album Confetti.

The group will appear as a three-piece with Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock taking to the stage without Jesy Nelson.

It follows Jesy announcing she'd be taking an extended break from the group for private medical reasons.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One.

Those currently left in the competition are JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden, HRVY and Janette Manrara, Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez, Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer, Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse, Clara Amfo and Aljaž Škorjanec and Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice.

As always each weekend the celeb and pro couples take to the dancefloor wanting to win over the judges and fans.

Each performance will be scored by Strictly Come Dancing panel of Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse before fans at home get their say.

On the results show the lowest ranked pairs will each dance again before one is voted off.

You can catch up on the series via BBC iPlayer.

Picture: Instagram/@jadethirlwall