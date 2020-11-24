Strictly Come Dancing 2020 spoilers! Week 6 dances and songs REVEALED

It's Strictly Come Dancing 2020's sixth week of live shows this Saturday and here are all the dances and songs.

Last weekend was the fourth results show of the series as Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe left the competition after the dance off with Maisie Smith and partner Gorka Márquez.

Now just seven celebrities remain in the running for the glitterball trophy and one more will be given the axe this Sunday night.

But before the next elimination, the celebrity and professional couples have one more chance to impress the viewers and judges, which this week will see Motsi Mabuse reunited with Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas.

The quest for the Glitterball trophy continues on Saturday at 7:15PM on BBC One as Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

You can see what all the celebrities are performing and the songs they're dancing to below!

Here is tonight's week 6's Strictly Come Dancing music and dance list in full...

Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing 2020 dances and music - Week 6

Clara and Aljaž: Jive to River Deep Mountain High by Tina Turner

Ranvir and Giovanni: American Smooth to I Say a Little Prayer by Aretha Franklin

Maisie and Gorka: Quickstep to When You're Smiling by Andy Williams

HRVY and Janette: Couple's Choice: Street/Commercial to A Sky Full Of Stars by Coldplay

Bill and Oti: Jive to One Way Or Another by Blondie

Jamie and Karen: Tango to Tanguera by Sexteto Mayor

JJ and Amy: Viennese Waltz to Rescue by Lauren Daigle

Strictly Come Dancing 2020's live shows continue Saturday 28 November at 7:25PM on BBC One.

And the results show is on Sunday 29 November at 7:25PM on BBC One as another celebrity is sent home.

Sunday's show will also feature a musical performance from Gary Barlow.

