Maisie Smith burst into tears after facing the Strictly Come Dancing dance-off.

The soap star was in the bottom two last weekend, having to perform against Max George to stay in the competition.

In a new interview, Maisie admitted it was the "scariest feeling" to be in the danger zone.

"Some people have had it in their heads that because I’m a good dancer that I would be safe every week. But that’s so not the case," Maisie confided in OK! Magazine.

She explained: “It was so, so scary. It wasn’t a nice feeling at all. You didn’t see it on camera, but as soon as I was saved, I just burst into tears...

"It knocked my confidence. I’ve been trying so hard – we all have. But I’ve had to keep reminding myself not to take it so personally.”

The 19-year-old added: “It happened to Jamie Laing in the first week, and he did so well after that. But honestly, when I heard my name, it was the scariest feeling. I’ve never been in such a scary situation.”

Last night (22 November) saw Maisie in the dance-off for a second week in a row, again being saved by the judges.

This time she faced Caroline Quentin in the bottom two with judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke unanimously voting to save Maisie.

The latest knock-back follows Maisie hitting back at criticisms over her dance past,.

She said: "Everyone has said in the past, ‘You shouldn’t be allowed to go on Strictly if you’re a trained dancer’. But being a trained dancer and being a ballroom and Latin dancer is completely different."

The actress told The Sun newspaper: “I am used to doing free dancing, where you just move your body around. Dancing on Strictly is like learning another language.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday and Sunday on BBC One.

You can catch up on the series via BBC iPlayer.