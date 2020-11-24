Gary Barlow to perform on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend

Gary Barlow is to perform on this weekend's Strictly Come Dancing results show.

Gary Barlow has been confirmed as the latest guest act on Sunday's Strictly results.

Advertisements

He will be performing his new single Elita from new album Music Played By Humans.

Strictly Come Dancing is back on BBC One this Saturday and Sunday, hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman as the battle in the ballroom intensifies.

The remaining couples will take to the floor as they try once again to impress the judges in the studio and the viewers at home.

Once judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood have given their scores, the public will have the chance to cast their votes.

The two couples with the lowest combined judges’ scores and viewers’ votes will have to face the dreaded dance-off on Sunday’s results show.

Sunday's episode will opens with an electric group performance set inside a giant pinball machine before it's game over for one couple.

After the votes have been counted and added to the leaderboard, the two couples with the lowest scores must compete in the dance-off. It will then be up to the ballroom bigwigs Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood to decide which duo will foxtrot into next week.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday 28 November at 7:15PM and Sunday 29 November at 7:25P on BBC One.