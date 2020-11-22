The fourth celebrity has been voted off Strictly Come Dancing 2020 in tonight's results.

This weekend Strictly Come Dancing's celebrity dancers and their professional partners once again each took to the dancefloor with eight couples remaining.

As always, they were out to impress the viewers at home - as well as the line up of judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood in the studio.

Caroline Quentin and Maisie Smith had to dance again and it was Emma who went home in the latest result.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 results

In tonight's Strictly Come Dancing results, the judges’ scores were combined with the results of the viewers’ votes to decide the lowest scoring two couples facing the dance off.

This weekend, that was Caroline Quentin and her partner Johannes Radebe and Maisie Smith and her partner Gorka Márquez.

Both couples performed their routines again, Caroline and Johannes performed their Cha Cha to Rescue Me by Fontella Bass and Maisie and Gorka performed their Salsa to Better When I’m Dancing by Meghan Trainor in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts and it was an unanimous decision.

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Maisie and Gorka: “I absolutely love both couples, but for me one couple was outstanding and danced as though their lives depended on it and that couple I would like to save, Maisie and Gorka."

Anton Du Beke chose to save Maisie and Gorka: “Well I thought both couples danced beautifully. I think they are beautiful couples danced fabulous routines. One couple was a bit cleaner than the other couple, there was a couple of mistakes in there. So the couple I would like to save are Maisie and Gorka.”

Head Judge Shirley Ballas said she would have also chosen to save Maisie and Gorka.

When asked by Tess if she has fulfilled her childhood dream of becoming a dancer on the show Caroline said, “Yeah in a way slightly more than that because I have had the honour and privilege of working with some of the greatest dancers this country has ever known I mean I really believe it, I think they are absolutely fantastic.

"But of course my greatest gift coming on this show is this man.”

When asked if he had any words for Caroline, Johannes said “Oh my gosh, what a woman, thank you, thank you again, thank you, thank you, thank you. I don’t know what to say, because it was a beautiful one, I had a beautiful journey with you, thank you my darling, thank you.”

Sunday’s Results show also featured a musical performance by Billy Ocean.

The remaining couples will take to the dancefloor next week, when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 28 November at 7:15PM with the results show on Sunday 29 November at 7:25PM on BBC One.