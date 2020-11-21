Strictly Come Dancing fans left puzzled by 'bizarre' scores

Strictly Come Dancing fans have been left puzzled by the 'bizarre' scoring in this weekend's latest show.

Saturday night saw the fifth live show of the 2020 series and it was a London-based Blackpool themed special.

The remaining eight couples performed for judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and returning guest judge Anton du Beke.

But viewers were left confused by a lot of the marks and comments given out.

Jamie Laing ended up top of the leaderboard with a near-perfect 30 points while Clara Amfo was bottom having topped the scores just last week.

"These scores tonight just reflect 2020 don’t they absolutely all over the place up down left right in out what’s going on #strictly," one wrote.

"The scores are such a mess this series sort it out BBC confused ," another added while a third agreed: "The scores have been ALL OVER THE SHOP this week #Strictly"

Further tweets included: "I just watched one of the worst dances get the highest marks #Strictly #wtfamiwatching"

And another Strictly fan posted to Twitter: "So Clara makes a few mistakes and gets terrible comments and marks but when Jamie is out of time for his entire dance he gets 10s?!"

One viewer complained: "The judges have really become quite lax this year. They used to be really tough to please and now they throw around high marks from the start #strictly."

"Well looks like they're following the Blackpool tradition of over inflated marks," concluded another.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on Sunday night with the latest results.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will then reveal which of the Strictly stars will be foxtrotting into next week’s show, and which of them will be waltzing into the dance off.

It’s then up to judges Shirley, Craig and Anton to have the final say on who they want to save.

There will be a musical performance from Billy Ocean.

Picture: (c) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

