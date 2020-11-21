Strictly's Ranvir Singh laughs off Giovanni Pernice romance rumours

Ranvir Singh has laughed off rumours of a romance with her Strictly pro partner Giovanni Pernice.

The Good Morning Britain host shut down the idea of getting together with Giovanni after Strictly judge Shirley Ballas commented on their "flirting and teasing" in last week's show.

Ranvir told the Daily Mirror: "We both find the idea that we might get hit by the curse very funny – he is a 30-year-old man!”

This week Ranvir and Giovanni will be dancing a romantic Argentine Tango to When Doves Cry by Prince

Speaking from training, she revealed: “I’m on my third pair of dance shoes already and every night I’m dreaming of the moves.

“Giovanni works me hard, I hobble home at the end of a day's training with my goal being to get the family and puppy sorted, eat, and then put my feet up.”

And Ranvir added in a chat on GMB earlier this week: "Can I just tell you, wait until you see the Argentine tango, we're right up in each other's business the whole time."

Another pair of Strictly stars who have found themselves at the centre of romance rumours this year are Maisie Smith and HRVY.

In a new interview with The Sun newspaper this weekend, HRVY teased he couldn't wait to take Maisie out.

He said: “I’m sure at one point, when we can, Maisie and I will go out for dinner. I’m pretty sure she’s single too.

"I haven’t actually asked, but if we ever go for a meal, I’ll make sure I check first.”

But for now HRVY insisted: "It’s dancing first — then love and fun afterwards."

Other celebs currently taking part in this year's series are Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing, Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers and actress Caroline Quentin.

They're joined by Bill Bailey and Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo.

In each show the celebrity and professional pairings take to the floor hoping they have what it takes to impress the panel and viewers.

Each performance will be marked by the Strictly panel before viewers get their say. In the results the bottom two couples will perform in the dance off before one is voted out.

Strictly 2020 airs Saturday and Sundays on BBC One.