Strictly's Bill Bailey on course to pull off biggest upset in show history

Bill Bailey is on course to pull off the biggest upset in Strictly Come Dancing history.

The musician and comedian is one of 12 celebrities on this year's line up.

Advertisements

He started as a rank outsider for for Glitterball glory but is is now the favourite to win.

Betfair have slashed Bill's odds from 50/1 to 4/6. HRVY is currently Bill's closest competitor at 4/1 with Clara Amfo (9/2) and Maisy Smith (7/1) other front-runners

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Bill Bailey has blown the judges, public and bookies away and is now odds-on at 4/6 to pull off the biggest upset in Strictly Come Dancing History by winning the show, having entered as a 50/1 rank outsider.”

“The betting suggests that after Bailey and partner Oti Mabuse stole the show with their Sugarhill Gang show-stopper, they’re just getting warmed up for something even bigger this weekend.”

Strictly Come Dancing winner odds from Betfair

Bill Bailey 4/6

HRVY 4/1

Clara Amfo 9/2

Maisy Smith 7/1

Advertisements

Ranvir Singh 14/1

Jamie Laing 33/1

Carole Quentin 50/1

JJ Chalmers 100/1

This weekend it’s the halfway point of the competition and the week the Strictly couples were due to make their annual trip up to Blackpool.

Although that’s sadly not possible this year, the professional dancers will be bringing Blackpool to the Strictly ballroom in a special opening performance.

The home of ballroom will be celebrated further across the show as Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman host live and the eight remaining celebrities and their professional partners continue their sequin-spangled journey.

With the grand final only one month away the stakes are the highest they’ve been, as each pair do their best to impress judges and viewers at home.

Advertisements

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 airs Saturday night at 7:15PM on BBC One.

Picture: BBC