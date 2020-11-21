tellymix
Advertisements

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 recap! Watch all of Week 5's performances

Watch Strictly Come Dancing 2020 performances online November 21

Posted by Josh Darvill
Ranvir Singh, Giovanni Pernice - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Here are all of the dances from this week's Strictly Come Dancing 2020 for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw the remaining eight couples performing live for the fifth time this series in a Blackpool themed special.

Advertisements

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and guest judge Anton du Beke respectively.

Bill and Oti

Dance: American Smooth
Song: Under My Skin by Frank Sinatra
Judges' marks 8, 9, 8

 

Maisie and Gorka

Dance: Salsa
Song: Better When I'm Dancing by Meghan Trainor
Judges' marks 9, 9, 9

 

Advertisements

JJ and Amy

Dance: Quickstep
Song: For Once In My Life by Stevie Wonder
Judges' marks 7 9, 9

 

Clara and Aljaž

Dance: Samba
Song: That's The Way (I Like It) by KC and The Sunshine Band
Judges' marks 5, 6, 7

 

Jamie and Karen

Dance: Couple's Choice: Street/Commercial
Song: Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) by C&C Music Factory
Judges' marks 9, 10, 10

 

HRVY and Janette

Dance: Tango
Song: Golden by Harry Styles
Judges' marks 8, 9, 9

 

Advertisements

Caroline and Johannes

Dance: Cha Cha Cha
Song: Rescue Me by Fontella Bass
Judges' marks 8, 8, 8

 

Ranvir and Giovanni

Dance: Argentine Tango
Song: When Doves Cry by Prince
Judges' marks 8, 9, 10

 

The judges' marks from this week will now be added to the results from the public vote.

Advertisements

The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night's (Sunday) results show.

Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night (November 22) on BBC One from 7:25PM.

More on: Strictly Come Dancing 2020