Strictly Come Dancing 2020 recap! Watch all of Week 5's performances

Here are all of the dances from this week's Strictly Come Dancing 2020 for you to watch.
This Saturday night saw the remaining eight couples performing live for the fifth time this series in a Blackpool themed special.
Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and guest judge Anton du Beke respectively.
Bill and Oti
Dance: American Smooth
Song: Under My Skin by Frank Sinatra
Judges' marks 8, 9, 8
Maisie and Gorka
Dance: Salsa
Song: Better When I'm Dancing by Meghan Trainor
Judges' marks 9, 9, 9
JJ and Amy
Dance: Quickstep
Song: For Once In My Life by Stevie Wonder
Judges' marks 7 9, 9
Clara and Aljaž
Dance: Samba
Song: That's The Way (I Like It) by KC and The Sunshine Band
Judges' marks 5, 6, 7
Jamie and Karen
Dance: Couple's Choice: Street/Commercial
Song: Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) by C&C Music Factory
Judges' marks 9, 10, 10
HRVY and Janette
Dance: Tango
Song: Golden by Harry Styles
Judges' marks 8, 9, 9
Caroline and Johannes
Dance: Cha Cha Cha
Song: Rescue Me by Fontella Bass
Judges' marks 8, 8, 8
Ranvir and Giovanni
Dance: Argentine Tango
Song: When Doves Cry by Prince
Judges' marks 8, 9, 10
The judges' marks from this week will now be added to the results from the public vote.
The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night's (Sunday) results show.
Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night (November 22) on BBC One from 7:25PM.