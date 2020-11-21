Strictly Come Dancing 2020 recap! Watch all of Week 5's performances

Here are all of the dances from this week's Strictly Come Dancing 2020 for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw the remaining eight couples performing live for the fifth time this series in a Blackpool themed special.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and guest judge Anton du Beke respectively.

Bill and Oti

Dance: American Smooth

Song: Under My Skin by Frank Sinatra

Judges' marks 8, 9, 8

Maisie and Gorka

Dance: Salsa

Song: Better When I'm Dancing by Meghan Trainor

Judges' marks 9, 9, 9

JJ and Amy

Dance: Quickstep

Song: For Once In My Life by Stevie Wonder

Judges' marks 7 9, 9

Clara and Aljaž

Dance: Samba

Song: That's The Way (I Like It) by KC and The Sunshine Band

Judges' marks 5, 6, 7

Jamie and Karen

Dance: Couple's Choice: Street/Commercial

Song: Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) by C&C Music Factory

Judges' marks 9, 10, 10

HRVY and Janette

Dance: Tango

Song: Golden by Harry Styles

Judges' marks 8, 9, 9

Caroline and Johannes

Dance: Cha Cha Cha

Song: Rescue Me by Fontella Bass

Judges' marks 8, 8, 8

Ranvir and Giovanni

Dance: Argentine Tango

Song: When Doves Cry by Prince

Judges' marks 8, 9, 10

The judges' marks from this week will now be added to the results from the public vote.

The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night's (Sunday) results show.

Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night (November 22) on BBC One from 7:25PM.

