Here are all the rankings and Strictly Come Dancing 2020 results from the scoreboard of Week 5.

Tonight (November 21) saw the remaining 8 couples performing live for the fifth time this series.

Following last week's surprise dance off, no one wanted to be in the bottom two in the results show.

Once again the judges - Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and returning guest judge Anton du Beke - scored all of the performances with a top score of 30 up for grabs.

At the end of the night we saw Jamie Laing on top for the first time with a near-perfect 29 points but in the danger zone right at the bottom was last week's scoreboard leader Clara Amfo.

The judges' marks from Saturday's dances will be used to help determine the bottom two couples together with the results of the fourth public vote.

In Sunday's results show (November 22), the two couples with the lowest combined scores must take to the ballroom floor for a second time, and the couple who receive the least votes from Shirley, Craig and Anton will be next to leave the ballroom.

The remaining seven couples will continue to next weekend as they return to the race for the glitterball.

Recap the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 leaderboard from tonight below...

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 scoreboard and scores - Week 5 (November 21)

Celebrity Dance Scores Craig Shirley Anton Total Jamie Laing Street 9 10 10 29 Maisie Smith Salsa 9 9 9 27 Ranvir Singh Argentine Tango 8 9 10 27 HRVY Tango 8 9 9 26 Bill Bailey Smooth 8 9 8 25 JJ Chalmers Quickstep 7 9 9 25 Caroline Quentin Cha Cha 8 8 8 24 Clara Amfo Samba 5 6 7 18

