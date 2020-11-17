It's Strictly Come Dancing 2020's fifth week of live shows this weekend and here are all the dances and songs.

So if you want to be left surprised come the live show on Saturday, look away now!

Last weekend was the third results show of the series as a shock bottom two saw Max George and Dianne Buswell leave the competition after the dance off with Maisie Smith and partner Gorka Márquez.

Now eight celebrities remain in the running for the glitterball trophy and one more will be given the axe this Sunday night.

But before the next elimination, the celebrity and professional couples have one more chance to impress the viewers and judges, which this week includes returning guest judge Anton Du Beke.

The quest for the Glitterball trophy continues on Saturday at 7:15PM on BBC One as Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

You can see what all the celebrities are performing and the songs they're dancing to below!

Here is week 5's Strictly Come Dancing music and dance list in full...

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 dances and music - Week 5

Bill and Oti

American Smooth to Under My Skin by Frank Sinatra

Caroline and Johannes

Cha Cha Cha to Rescue Me by Fontella Bass

Clara and Aljaž

Samba to That's The Way (I Like It) by KC and The Sunshine Band

HRVY and Janette

Tango to Golden by Harry Styles

Jamie and Karen

Couple's Choice: Street/Commercial to Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) by C&C Music Factory

JJ and Amy

Quickstep to For Once In My Life by Stevie Wonder

Maisie and Gorka

Salsa to Better When I'm Dancing by Meghan Trainor

Ranvir and Giovanni

Argentine Tango to When Doves Cry by Prince

Strictly Come Dancing 2020's live shows continue Saturday 21 November at 7:15PM on BBC One.

This weekend, Motsi Mabuse will again be replaced by guest judge Anton Du Beke as Motsi continues to self-isolate.

The results show is on Sunday, 22 November on BBC One as another celebrity is sent home. Plus, there will be music from Billy Ocean, who performs a medley of his hits.

