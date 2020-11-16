Strictly's Motsi Mabuse says she'd have saved Max George in the dance off

Motsi Mabuse has said she'd have likely saved Max George in Strictly Come Dancing's latest dance off.

As always in Sunday's results, the judges’ scores were combined with the results of the viewers’ votes to decide the lowest scoring two couples facing the dance off.

This week that was Max George and his professional partner Dianne Buswell and Maisie Smith and partner Gorka Márquez.

Both couples performed their routines again before the judges delivered their verdicts.

Maisie was saved by Craig Revel Horwood and guest judge Anton Du Beke, who was stepping in for Motsi who had to self-isolate. Although her vote was not needed, head Judge Shirley Ballas said she would have chosen to save Max and Dianne.

However it could have been very different had Motsi been in the studio.

She told BBC Radio 2: "I saw that Max had a very difficult routine, he had to control himself quite a lot.

"If we remember last week with the Simpsons he was all jolly and I think he liked that role and this time he had to be back in control.

"I'm stuck here, I'm almost like Shirley, watching from the outside, maybe I might have saved Max.

"But you cannot see from the TV screen as well as you can sitting there and being a judge."

Ultimately it was Max and his professional partner Dianne Buswell who left on Sunday night after the show dance off.

He said after his exit: “I've loved it. It's all down to Dianne, she's been literally amazing. For me to get through 90 seconds of a dance for four weeks now is a credit to her, she's just unbelievable.

"I've got to say, all these guys over here are the nicest group of people ever. I love you all!"

The remaining eight couples will take to the dancefloor next week when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday and Sunday.

Motsi will again be out of the show this Saturday night in order to self-isolate after an urgent trip to Germany.

Picture: BBC