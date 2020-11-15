Strictly's Nicola Adams and Katya Jones 'to return for final dance'

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones are set to return to Strictly Come Dancing for the final, it's been reported.

Olympic boxer Nicola was forced to withdraw from the competition last week after pro dancer Katya Jones tested positive for coronavirus.

Advertisements

As a result, the pair were forced to leave the show in order to self-isolate.

Although they won't be able to return to compete, it's claimed that bosses intend to welcome them back for the final.

"Strictly bosses knew as soon as Nicola had to leave that they wanted to do something special for her," a source told The Sun newspaper.

They added: "They’re planning to bring her back with Katya for the final. And Katya is a much valued professional on the show and is hugely popular.

"This hasn’t affected her place in the Strictly family.”

It was announced following Nicola and Katya's exit that the pair would not be able to return to the show in 2021.

Advertisements

A statement explained: "[Celebrities] are not allowed to re-enter the competition after they've taken part in the first episode.

"Jamie [Laing] was allowed back because he was injured before he began training and appeared on the show.

"Nicola can't come back because she will have an unfair advantage in the future as she's now had weeks of training."

Nicola said after leaving: "I’m absolutely devastated my Strictly journey has come to an end so soon. I had so much more to give and so many people to win this for!

"But I just want to say a huge thank you to Katya for being the best dance partner anyone could ask for.

"She pushed me way out of my comfort zone and it’s been an incredible experience."

Advertisements

Strictly will air Saturday and Sunday night on BBC One.

Picture: BBC