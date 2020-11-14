Here's what Max George said on Strictly Come Dancing tonight (14 November) that forced an on-air apology from Claudia Winkleman.

Host Claudia said sorry to viewers for 'bad language' that may have been heard during the latest live show.

While many hadn't heard what Max had said, others noticed he apparently dropped the F-bomb at the end of his dance.

In a clip shared on social media, Max can be heard seemingly exclaiming 'F**king get in!" at the end of his routine with professional partner Dianne Buswell.

Following the show, Max tweeted: "Hope you enjoyed the dance guys!!!! I may have got a little bit lost in the moment and said a bad word. Apologies if that was the case! Much love!!! X"

The pair had performed the American Smooth to It Had to Be You from Harry Connick Jr.

They scored 20 points from the panel, which included guest judge Anton Du Beke.

