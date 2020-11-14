Anton Du Beke says he will be a "kind" judge as he joins the Strictly Come Dancing panel tonight.

It was confirmed on Friday that Anton would join Strictly Come Dancing's judging panel for the next show.

He'll stand in for Motsi Mabuse who had to make "urgent" trip to Germany and would therefore need to isolate for 14 days on her return.

Motsi wrote: "Hi Guys - Earlier this week I needed to travel to Germany for an urgent reason. I will of course be following the UK Government guidelines and self-isolating for 14 days.

"I'll be watching from home and by the power of technology, should be in your living rooms. Watch out though, I'll be doing my own hair and make-up!"

While Motsi is expected to appear virtually in some capacity, the BBC has also announced that Anton will step up to the judging panel alongside Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas.

Appearing on It Takes Two, Anton said: "I can't tell you how excited I am. I'm thrilled, honoured overwhelmed. I love the show so much and to be a part of it since the beginning, the only one left, it just fills my heart with joy.

"To be asked to fill in for Motsi for a couple of weeks is an absolute honour."

Asked what type of judge he'd be, Anton replied: "I'm going to be enthusiastic. I'm going to be kind and I know everyone's trying their best but I'll say what I see.

"I had some advice from Len [Goodman] who said 'Be yourself and say what you see'.

"I know what it's like, I know what they're going through."

Announcing the judging swap, the BBC said: "We are pleased to announce that the King of Ballroom Anton du Beke is stepping into our Judging panel this weekend.

"Good luck Anton!"

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday and Sunday night on BBC One.

Picture: (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy