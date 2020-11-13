Anton Du Beke is to join the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel this weekend.

Anton has been onfirmed to stand in for Motsi Mabuse who will be forced to miss the show in order to self-isolate.

Motsi took to social media this week to explain to fans that she had to make an "urgent" trip to Germany for unspecified reasons and would therefore need to isolate for 14 days on her return.

Motsi wrote: "Hi Guys - Earlier this week I needed to travel to Germany for an urgent reason. I will of course be following the UK Government guidelines and self-isolating for 14 days.

"I'll be watching from home and by the power of technology, should be in your living rooms. Watch out though, I'll be doing my own hair and make-up!"

It's confirmed that Anton will step up to the judging panel alongside Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas.

The BBC said: "We are pleased to announce that the King of Ballroom Anton du Beke is stepping into our Judging panel this weekend.

"Good luck Anton!"

Anton has been a pro dancer on the series since the first show, this year paired with politician Jacqui Smith before they were eliminated in the first results episode.

Motsi's temporary exit from the show follows Nicola Adams being forced to quit after pro partner Katya Jones tested positive for coronavirus.

The BBC said Katya was asymptomatic and added: "As part of the protocols outlined ahead of the series, this sadly means they will no longer be able to take part in the competition"

The remaining couples will continue as normal this weekend.

Meanwhile It Takes Two host Rylan is having to self-isolate after coming into contact with coronavirus.

He's been replaced by Gethin Jones on Thursdays and Fridays with Zoe Ball continuing to front the show Monday-Wednesdays.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday and Sunday night on BBC One.