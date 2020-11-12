Motsi Mabuse will appear virtually on the next episode of Strictly Come Dancing in order to self-isolate.

Motsi took to social media this evening (12 November) to reveal she would miss the latest show on Saturday night.

Advertisements

The Strictly judge explained to fans that she had to make an "urgent" trip to Germany for unspecified reasons and would therefore need to isolate for 14 days on her return.

Motsi wrote: "Hi Guys - Earlier this week I needed to travel to Germany for an urgent reason.

"I will of course be following the UK Government guidelines and self-isolating for 14 days.

"I'll be watching from home and by the power of technology, should be in your living rooms. Watch out though, I'll be doing my own hair and make-up!"

The news is the latest knock to the show which earlier saw Nicola Adams forced to quit after pro partner Katya Jones tested positive for coronavirus.

The BBC said Katya was asymptomatic and added: "As part of the protocols outlined ahead of the series, this sadly means they will no longer be able to take part in the competition"

Advertisements

"I’m absolutely devastated my Strictly journey has come to an end so soon," Nicola said of the news. "I had so much more to give and so many people to win this for!

"But I just want to say a huge thank you to Katya for being the best dance partner anyone could ask for. She pushed me way out of my comfort zone and it’s been an incredible experience.

Advertisements

"I’m gutted to be out of the competition but in these unprecedented times and as frustrating as it is, the COVID measures in place are to keep everyone safe, and I’m doing what I can to help.

Katya added: “Dancing with Nicola has been an absolute inspiration. She's given her all each and every week and we were so excited to create more dances in the competition. Of course, I'm devastated to leave this way but I've made a friend for life and loved every moment of this special journey. I’d like to wish good luck to all the remaining couples!"

The other couples will continue on with the competition as planned on Saturday night on BBC One.

Meanwhile It Takes Two host Rylan is also self-isolating after coming into contact with coronavirus.

He wrote in a statement on Instagram: "I found out this week that someone I have been in recent contact with outside of work has tested positive for coronavirus. I am therefore now following the government guidelines and having to self isolate.

Advertisements

"I have sought a COVID test and thankfully that has returned a negative result. That does mean I will miss the next two weeks of Strictly It Takes Two and my BBC Radio 2 Saturday show. I look forward to being back soon and wish all the couples good luck for this weekend."

Gethin Jones will step in for Rylan on Thursdays and Fridays while Zoe Ball will continue to host the show Monday-Wednesdays.