Rylan Clark-Neal is to miss the next two weeks of It Takes Two in order to self-isolate.

Rylan, who co-hosts the show with Zoe Ball, will also be forced to temporarily step down from his Radio 2 show.

The presenter took to social media to say he has been in contact with coronavirus and will have to stay at home for fourteen days.

He wrote in a statement on Instagram: "I found out this week that someone I have been in recent contact with outside of work has tested positive for coronavirus.

"I am therefore now following the government guidelines and having to self isolate.

"I have sought a COVID test and thankfully that has returned a negative result.

"That does mean I will miss the next two weeks of Strictly It Takes Two and my BBC Radio 2 Saturday show.

"I look forward to being back soon and wish all the couples good luck for this weekend."

Zoe Ball, who currently hosts the show Monday-Wednesdays, is expected to replace Rylan on the Thursday and Friday shows for the next two weeks.

The weekday sister show to Strictly, It Takes Two airs weekdays at 6:30PM on BBC Two and online via the BBC iPlayer.

Speaking about first joining the show last year, former X Factor contestant Rylan said: "I’m such a massive fan of Strictly, so I was overwhelmed when I got asked to be a host on It Takes Two. It came completely out of the blue!

"Originally I thought they were asking me to be a contestant – I thought 'no, I’m not doing it. I can’t go back into a competition!' But when they said it was presenting I had to ring Zoe to make sure I wasn’t taking her job! She said 'no, I’m cutting my time back a bit – I want you to do it!'"