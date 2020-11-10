AJ Pritchard takes swipe at Strictly as he joins I'm A Celebrity

AJ Pritchard has taken a cheeky swipe at Strictly Come Dancing after joining I'm A Celebrity.

The professional dancer announced his exit from the BBC One show earlier this year.

Now it's been confirmed he'll be swapping the glitzy ballroom for a Welsh castle after joining the I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here cast of 2020.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's launch, AJ said he can’t wait to take part in what he describes as ‘the best programme on TV’.

“Doing I’m A Celebrity is a childhood dream come true,” explained AJ. “I was so excited to watch the return of Strictly this Autumn but now I am going to be on an even better show! I can’t wait!”

He added: “I think my friends from Strictly like Neil (Jones) and Janette (Manrara) are going to watch, which is really nice.

"They have always known how much I have wanted to do this programme as I have talked about it all the time!”

Asked what he is most looking forward to and the professional dancer replied: “When I walk into the camp for the first time, I will be like the kid in the candy shop!

“People see me on Strictly with fake tan and sparkles but nobody knows me. It will be nice for people to see me and get to know who I am.”

AJ admitted: “I am unbelievably competitive and whatever the challenge is, I will go for it. I will give everything 110 per cent. I really appreciate life and I never take anything for granted. I will be trying to come back with all the stars every single time and if I don’t, I think I will be disappointed.”

Meanwhile, AJ confessed he hopes it will lead to other TV opportunities.

“My push is to do more TV presenting with my brother, Curtis,” he shared. “We’ve done things on Lorraine but we would love to have our own TV show together.

"He is so excited and he can’t wait for everyone to see me in there. We’ve got a podcast now and he will be talking about me on that too!”

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here begins on Sunday night at 9PM on ITV.