Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestants Instagram and Twitter usernames

Here's where to follow all the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestants on social media.

12 celebrities started the new series of Strictly Come Dancing in October.

They've each been partnered up with a pro dancer in a bid to impress both the judges and viewers with their ballroom dance skills.

Over nine weeks, they'll face a series of eliminations until just one couple is left to lift the glitterball trophy.

Meet the contestants and their social media usernames below...

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 Instagram and Twitter usernames

Caroline Quentin - Actress

TWITTER USERNAME: @quentyquestions

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @quentyquestions

HRVY - Singer and TV presenter

TWITTER USERNAME: @HRVY

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @HRVY

Max George - Singer

TWITTER USERNAME: @maxgeorge

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @maxgeorge

Nicola Adams - Olympic boxer

TWITTER USERNAME: @NicolaAdamsOBE

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @nicolaadams

Jamie Laing - Reality star

TWITTER USERNAME: @JamieLaing_UK

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @jamielaing

Bill Bailey - Comedian and musician

TWITTER USERNAME: @BillBailey

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @the_bill_bailey

Ranvir Singh - Presenter and journalist

TWITTER USERNAME: @ranvir01

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @ranvirtv

JJ Chalmers - Presenter & Invictus Games medallist

TWITTER USERNAME: @JJChalmersRM

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @jj.chalmers

Maisie Smith - Actress

TWITTER USERNAME: @maisie_smith_

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @maisiesmithofficial

Clara Amfo - Radio 1 DJ

TWITTER USERNAME: @claraamfo

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @claraamfo

Jacqui Smith - Politician & former Home Secretary

TWITTER USERNAME: @Jacqui_Smith1

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @strictlyjacqui

Jason Bell - American footballer and broadcaster

TWITTER USERNAME: @JasonBell33

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @jasonbell33

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One.

