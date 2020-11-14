tellymix
Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestants Instagram and Twitter usernames

Follow the Strictly Come Dancing line up on social media

Posted by Josh Darvill
strictly come dancing 2020 line up

Here's where to follow all the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestants on social media.

12 celebrities started the new series of Strictly Come Dancing in October.

They've each been partnered up with a pro dancer in a bid to impress both the judges and viewers with their ballroom dance skills.

Over nine weeks, they'll face a series of eliminations until just one couple is left to lift the glitterball trophy.

Meet the contestants and their social media usernames below...

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 Instagram and Twitter usernames

Caroline Quentin - Actress
TWITTER USERNAME: @quentyquestions
INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @quentyquestions

HRVY - Singer and TV presenter
TWITTER USERNAME: @HRVY
INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @HRVY

Max George - Singer
TWITTER USERNAME: @maxgeorge
INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @maxgeorge

Nicola Adams - Olympic boxer
TWITTER USERNAME: @NicolaAdamsOBE
INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @nicolaadams

Jamie Laing - Reality star
TWITTER USERNAME: @JamieLaing_UK
INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @jamielaing

Bill Bailey - Comedian and musician
TWITTER USERNAME: @BillBailey
INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @the_bill_bailey

Ranvir Singh - Presenter and journalist
TWITTER USERNAME: @ranvir01
INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @ranvirtv

JJ Chalmers - Presenter & Invictus Games medallist
TWITTER USERNAME: @JJChalmersRM
INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @jj.chalmers

Maisie Smith - Actress
TWITTER USERNAME: @maisie_smith_
INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @maisiesmithofficial

Clara Amfo - Radio 1 DJ
TWITTER USERNAME: @claraamfo
INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @claraamfo

Jacqui Smith - Politician & former Home Secretary
TWITTER USERNAME: @Jacqui_Smith1
INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @strictlyjacqui

Jason Bell - American footballer and broadcaster
TWITTER USERNAME: @JasonBell33
INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @jasonbell33

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One.

