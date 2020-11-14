Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestants Instagram and Twitter usernames

Here's where to follow all the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestants on social media.
12 celebrities started the new series of Strictly Come Dancing in October.
They've each been partnered up with a pro dancer in a bid to impress both the judges and viewers with their ballroom dance skills.
Over nine weeks, they'll face a series of eliminations until just one couple is left to lift the glitterball trophy.
Meet the contestants and their social media usernames below...
Strictly Come Dancing 2020 Instagram and Twitter usernames
Caroline Quentin - Actress
TWITTER USERNAME: @quentyquestions
INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @quentyquestions
HRVY - Singer and TV presenter
TWITTER USERNAME: @HRVY
INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @HRVY
Max George - Singer
TWITTER USERNAME: @maxgeorge
INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @maxgeorge
Nicola Adams - Olympic boxer
TWITTER USERNAME: @NicolaAdamsOBE
INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @nicolaadams
Jamie Laing - Reality star
TWITTER USERNAME: @JamieLaing_UK
INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @jamielaing
Bill Bailey - Comedian and musician
TWITTER USERNAME: @BillBailey
INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @the_bill_bailey
Ranvir Singh - Presenter and journalist
TWITTER USERNAME: @ranvir01
INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @ranvirtv
JJ Chalmers - Presenter & Invictus Games medallist
TWITTER USERNAME: @JJChalmersRM
INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @jj.chalmers
Maisie Smith - Actress
TWITTER USERNAME: @maisie_smith_
INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @maisiesmithofficial
Clara Amfo - Radio 1 DJ
TWITTER USERNAME: @claraamfo
INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @claraamfo
Jacqui Smith - Politician & former Home Secretary
TWITTER USERNAME: @Jacqui_Smith1
INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @strictlyjacqui
Jason Bell - American footballer and broadcaster
TWITTER USERNAME: @JasonBell33
INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @jasonbell33
Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One.