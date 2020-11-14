Strictly Come Dancing 2020 recap! Watch all of Week 4's performances

Here are all of the dances from this week's Strictly Come Dancing 2020 for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw the 11 couples performing live for the third time this series in a Movies themed special.

Advertisements

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and guest judge Anton du Beke respectively.

HRVY and Janette

Dance: Salsa

Song: Dynamite by BTS

Judges' marks 8, 10, 9

Ranvir and Giovanni

Dance: Cha Cha

Song: Oye Como Va / I Like It Like That by Santana / Pete Rodriguez

Judges' marks 5, 7, 8

Max and Dianne

Dance: American Smooth

Song: It Had To Be You by Harry Connick Jr.

Judges' marks 5, 7, 8

JJ and Amy

Dance: Jive

Song: Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy by Bette Midler

Judges' marks 4, 6, 7

Maisie and Gorka

Dance: Cha Cha

Song: Girls Just Want To Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper

Judges' marks 7, 8, 9

Advertisements

Bill and Oti

Dance: Couple's Choice - Street

Song: Rapper's Delight by The Sugarhill Gang

Judges' marks 8, 10, 9

Caroline and Johannes

Dance: Waltz

Song: With You I'm Born Again by Billy Preston and Syreeta Wright

Judges' marks 7, 7, 8

Jamie and Karen

Dance: Samba

Song: Bamboleo by Gipsy Kings

Judges' marks 8, 8, 9

Clara and Aljaž

Dance: Charleston

Song: Baby Face by Julie Andrews

Judges' marks 9, 10, 10

The judges' marks from this week will now be added to the results from the public vote.

Advertisements

The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night's (Sunday) results show.

Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night (November 15) on BBC One from 7:25PM.

More on: Strictly Come Dancing 2020