Strictly Come Dancing 2020 recap! Watch all of Week 4's performances

Here are all of the dances from this week's Strictly Come Dancing 2020 for you to watch.
This Saturday night saw the 11 couples performing live for the third time this series in a Movies themed special.
Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and guest judge Anton du Beke respectively.
HRVY and Janette
Dance: Salsa
Song: Dynamite by BTS
Judges' marks 8, 10, 9
Ranvir and Giovanni
Dance: Cha Cha
Song: Oye Como Va / I Like It Like That by Santana / Pete Rodriguez
Judges' marks 5, 7, 8
Max and Dianne
Dance: American Smooth
Song: It Had To Be You by Harry Connick Jr.
Judges' marks 5, 7, 8
JJ and Amy
Dance: Jive
Song: Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy by Bette Midler
Judges' marks 4, 6, 7
Maisie and Gorka
Dance: Cha Cha
Song: Girls Just Want To Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper
Judges' marks 7, 8, 9
Bill and Oti
Dance: Couple's Choice - Street
Song: Rapper's Delight by The Sugarhill Gang
Judges' marks 8, 10, 9
Caroline and Johannes
Dance: Waltz
Song: With You I'm Born Again by Billy Preston and Syreeta Wright
Judges' marks 7, 7, 8
Jamie and Karen
Dance: Samba
Song: Bamboleo by Gipsy Kings
Judges' marks 8, 8, 9
Clara and Aljaž
Dance: Charleston
Song: Baby Face by Julie Andrews
Judges' marks 9, 10, 10
The judges' marks from this week will now be added to the results from the public vote.
The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night's (Sunday) results show.
Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night (November 15) on BBC One from 7:25PM.