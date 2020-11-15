Another celebrity has left Strictly Come Dancing 2020 in tonight's results.

This weekend Strictly Come Dancing's celebrity dancers and their professional partners once again each took to the dancefloor to impress the viewers at home - as well as judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and guest judge Anton Du Beke in the studio.

In the bottom two were Max George and Maisie Smith with the pair having to dance again for the judges.

In the results, it was Max George who left Strictly Come Dancing 2020 this week.

Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing 2020 results

In tonight's Strictly Come Dancing results, the judges’ scores were combined with the results of the viewers’ votes to decide the lowest scoring two couples facing the dance off.

This week, that was Max George and his professional partner Dianne Buswell and Viscountess Maisie Smith and partner Gorka Márquez.

Both couples performed their routines again, Max and Dianne performed their American Smooth to It Had To Be You by Harry Connick Jr. and Maisie and Gorka performed their Cha Cha to Girls Just Want To Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper, in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

After both couples had danced a second time the judges delivered their verdicts.

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Maisie and Gorka: “Both couples were more concentrated and both couples took the notes we had given them and showed improvement. But the couple I'd like to save, Maisie and Gorka."

Anton Du Beke also chose to save Maisie and Gorka: “Well, I have to say it's so close. They were both immaculate through that dance. It literally was just the smallest timing. For me, I'm going to have to save Maisie and Gorka.”

Although her vote was not needed, head Judge Shirley Ballas said she would have chosen to save Max and Dianne.

Speaking about his time on the show, Max said: “I've loved it. It's all down to Dianne, she's been literally amazing. For me to get through 90 seconds of a dance for four weeks now is a credit to her, she's just unbelievable. I've got to say, all these guys over here are the nicest group of people ever. I love you all!"

Dianne was asked if she had any words for Max, he said: "I think Max has done an absolutely amazing job. He has done four incredible dances and I know how nervous you get, but you've come out here very week. I know you always say you want to do me proud and oh my goodness you've done me more than proud - so well done. I also want to say thank you to the judges, Anton you were incredible tonight. Thank you so much."

The remaining eight couples will take to the dancefloor next week when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday and Sunday.