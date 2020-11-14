Here are all the rankings and Strictly Come Dancing 2020 results from the scoreboard of Week 4.

Tonight (November 14) saw the remaining 9 couples performing live for the fourth time this series.

And following last week's latest elimination, no one wanted to be in the bottom two in the results show.

The judges - Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and guest judge Anton du Beke - marked all of the performances out of 30 and at the end of the night we saw lows of 17 and highs of 29.

On top for the first time was Clara Amfo with the highest score of the series so far but in the danger zone right at the bottom was JJ Chalmers.

The judges' scores from Saturday's dances will be used to help determine the bottom two couples together with the results of the third public vote.

In Sunday's results show (November 15), the two couples with the lowest combined scores must take to the ballroom floor for a second time, and the couple who receive the least votes from Shirley, Craig and Anton will have their Strictly journey cut short.

The remaining eight couples will continue to next weekend as they return to the race for the glitterball.

Recap the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 leaderboard from Saturday night below...

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 scoreboard and scores - Week 4 (November 14)

Celebrity Dance Scores Craig Shirley Anton Total Clara Amfo Charleston 9 10 10 29 Bill Bailey Street 8 10 9 27 HRVY Salsa 8 10 9 27 Jamie Laing Samba 8 8 9 25 Maisie Smith Cha Cha 7 8 9 24 Caroline Quentin Waltz 7 7 8 22 Max George Smooth 5 7 8 20 Ranvir Singh Cha Cha 5 7 8 20 JJ Chalmers Jive 4 6 7 17 Nicola Adams Smooth X X X X

