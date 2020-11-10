It's Strictly Come Dancing's 2020 fourth round of live shows this weekend and here are all the dances and songs.

So if you want to be left surprised come Saturday night, look away now!

Last weekend saw the second results show of the series as Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk left the competition after the dance off with Nicola Adams and Katya Jones. This week another celebrity will be leaving the dance floor.

But before the next elimination, the remaining 10 celebrity and professionals have one more chance to impress the judges and viewers.

It's a brand new dance for all the celebrities and you can see what they're performing and the songs below!

See this week's Saturday's Strictly Come Dancing music and dance list in full...

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 songs and dances - Week 4

Bill and Oti: Couple's Choice to Rapper's Delight by The Sugarhill Gang

Caroline and Johannes: Waltz to With You I'm Born Again by Billy Preston and Syreeta Wright

Clara and Aljaž: Charleston to Baby Face by Julie Andrews

HRVY and Janette: Salsa to Dynamite by BTS

Jamie and Karen: Samba to Bamboleo by Gipsy Kings

JJ and Amy: Jive to Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy by Bette Midler

Maisie and Gorka: Cha Cha to Girls Just Want To Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper

Max and Dianne: American Smooth to It Had To Be You by Harry Connick Jr.

Nicola and Katya: American Smooth to Stand By Me by Ben E. King

Ranvir and Giovanni: Cha Cha to Oye Como Va / I Like It Like That by Santana / Pete Rodriguez

Strictly Come Dancing 2020's live shows continue this Saturday night at 7:25PM on BBC One.

And the results show is on Sunday at 7:25PM on BBC One as another celebrity is sent home.

Sunday's show will open with an upbeat group number set in a supermarket before a musical performance from The Vamps.

