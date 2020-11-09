The Vamps will perform in the latest Strictly Come Dancing results show, it's been announced.

The quest for the Glitterball trophy continues this Saturday and Sunday night as Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman host the fourth live Strictly Come Dancing show.

Ten celebrity couples remain in the race to be crowned Strictly Come Dancing champion 2020. Each of them will take to the floor in a bid to impress judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse in the studio, as well as viewers at home.

The two couples with the lowest combined scores from the judges and votes from the public must then dance for survival on Sunday’s results show.

Sunday's show will open with an upbeat group number set in a supermarket before a musical performance from The Vamps.

It’s then back to business and check out time for one of the Strictly celebs.

The two couples with the lowest combined scores must take to the ballroom floor for a second time, and the couple who receive the least votes from Shirley, Craig and Motsi will have their Strictly journey cut short. The remaining nine couples will continue to next weekend, which marks the mid-way point of the competition.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday and Sunday night at 7:25PM on BBC One.