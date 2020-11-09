Bill Bailey has become the new favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing.

The comedian once again impressed in Saturday's live show, closing the movies themed episode with a Paso Doble to The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.

He's now gone from outsider, to dark horse, to favourite in the competition and following the routine that earned him 26 points from a possible a 30, he is now the frontrunner to lift the glitterball.

Bailey was gradually backed into 11/2 from 66/1 since the contestants were announced and his dance moves are impressing not only the judges, but viewers at home as they have now made him the 13/8 market leader.

The other celebrity that has BoyleSports already counting the cost if she were to go on and win the show is Ranvir Singh. Ranvir presents ITV's Good Morning Britain and works as a relief newsreader on ITV News.

The presenter topped the leaderboard with 27 points for her Foxtrot and that has seen her odds cut into 12/1 from 50/1.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “This year’s Strictly Come Dancing has dramatically turned around as we have a new favourite in town. Comedian Bill Bailey is admittedly a surprise leader in the betting with his odds cut into 13/8 from 11/2. Bill was as big as 66/1 at the start of the competition and is now our biggest loser in the book.

"Ranvir Singh is in the red figures too as her odds were chopped into 12/1 from 50/1 this week.”

Strictly Come Dancing odds

13-8 Bill Bailey

9-4 Maisie Smith

11-4 HRVY

12 Ranvir Singh

16 Max George

16 Clara Amfo

20 Caroline Quentin

33 JJ Chalmers

66 Jamie Laing

66 Nicola Adams

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One.

Picture: BBC/Keiron McCarron