Bill Bailey has seen his odds of winning Strictly Come Dancing crash after the latest live show.

Comedian Bill could well have the last laugh on Strictly after he skipped his way up the betting to become the third favourite this week having been originally chalked up as the rank 66/1 outsider.

Bill is set to perform a Paso Doble with his dance partner Obi Mabuse this weekend and is going into movie week having caught the eye of punters with his moves so far.

BoyleSports cut his odds into 11/2 after last weekend's quickstep but that has now been swallowed up too, leaving the funnyman as the 7/2 favourite to waltz off with the glitterball.

YouTuber HRVY, who received the joint highest score of the series so far in week one, has seen his chances clipped into 2/1 from his original price of 6/1. That makes him joint favourite alongside Maisie Smith, who shares the highest score so far despite being eased slightly to 2/1 from 7/4 this week.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We're concerned about Bill Bailey because we didn't give him a chance to start with and now the joke could be on us. He's been backed at huge prices from 66/1 downwards leaving him third favourite now at 7/2.”

Appearing on ITV's The Jonathan Ross Show this weekend, Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood admits his surprise at Bill's moves.

He said: "I love Bill Bailey. He’s amazing. I was dissing him before, I’d never seen him dance. I thought there’s no way, he’ll be useless… but actually he’s put his heart and soul into it and I totally and utterly respect that.”

Meanwhile fellow judge Motsi Mabuse adds: “I think you have to also think about stamina and how long the show goes – Maisie and HRVY they’re quite talented dancers.

"And from the very first few shows I was like, ‘Wow this is going to be a very high level’. If they keep it up I see them in the final. But you never know.”

The Jonathan Ross Show airs Saturday 7 November at 10:30PM on ITV.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday 7 November at 7:25PM on BBC One.

picture: BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston