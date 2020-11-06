Strictly Come Dancing has launched a special Children In Need challenge for 2020.

The Strictly Children in Need Dance Challenge was exclusively revealed earlier tonight (6 November) on Strictly - It Takes Two on BBC Two.

The cast of Strictly 2020 and BBC Children in Need have joined forces to create a special dance routine to ‘Shut Up and Dance’ by Walk the Moon - which viewers at home can learn and dance along to over the next week. After picking up the steps, viewers can then share videos of their dance routines on social media by using the hashtag #StrictlyCIN.

Video Tutorials led by the cast of this year’s Strictly will be published on Strictly Come Dancing social channels, plus on the BBC Strictly website at bbc.co.uk/strictly. Routines will continue to feature throughout next week on Strictly - It Takes Two until Thursday 12th November when the challenge concludes.

A very special compilation featuring both the cast of Strictly 2020 and the Great British public will be revealed on BBC Children in Need’s 2020 Appeal Night on Friday 13th November, introduced by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Tess Daly said: “This is such a brilliant way for Strictly fans to get involved in BBC Children in Need this year and the best part is that absolutely anyone and everyone can be part of it! It’s a Strictly unique dancing cha-cha-challenge that the whole nation can take part in!”

The Strictly Children in Need Dance Challenge will feature as part of a very special evening of unmissable television as BBC Children in Need, made by BBC Studios is broadcast live on BBC One from 7pm on Friday 13 November.

For more details, all the Dance Tutorials and the full Terms and Conditions for posting your videos, visit bbc.co.uk/strictly.

Meanwhile, supporting BBC Children in Need this year is easier than ever, to learn more about the charity or make a donation to help transform the lives of children and young people across the UK, visit: bbcchildreninneed.co.uk.