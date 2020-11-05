Five couples will battle it out in the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 final, it's been revealed.

The shorter series this year will see a bumper final in December.

Rather than have double eliminations, five celebrities will fight it out for the glitterball in the climax of the competition.

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “They are sure it will capture imaginations. It will make things much more open – with the potential for big shocks.”

The latest live show saw Jacqui Smith and pro partner Anton Du Beke become the first pair to be eliminated from the series.

11 couples currently remain and the competition has widened after the second week saw some surprising performances.

Comedian Bill Bailey has become a big hit after his Quickstep on Saturday night that earned him a whopping score of 24 points from 30 with his odds of winning tumbling. Bookies BoyleSports now make Bill Bailey 11/2 to win the series and become the King of the dancefloor.

EastEnders star Maisie Smith topped the latest leader board with 25 points for her terrific Tango but her odds have been eased slightly out to 2/1 from 7/4 and remains joint favourite with HRVY who scored 24 points for his Viennese Waltz.

Caroline Quentin is gaining on the market leaders with her odds nibbled into 10/1 from 12/1. The Men Behaving Badly star danced a powerful Paso Doble that earned her a solid score of 21 points and remains a dark horse.

Nicola Adams and her partner Katya Jones scored 24 points for their Street performance but the former the Olympian has been eased out to 16/1 from 12/1.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Week 2 was all about Bill Bailey and following his Quickstep routine, the comedian is now 11/2 from 20/1 to win Strictly Come Dancing. Bill is our biggest mover of the entire series with those odds at 66/1 before Week 1.

"Maisie Smith and HRVY who still share favouritism at 2/1, having both been eased from 7/4 are still the ones to beat.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 airs on BBC One.

You can watch episodes via the BBC iPlayer.

