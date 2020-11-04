Caroline Quentin reveals her unlikely Strictly Come Dancing fear

Caroline Quentin has revealed her unlikely Strictly Come Dancing fear ahead of the latest live show.

Actress Caroline is partnered with professional Johannes Radebe on this year's series.

For this Saturday's movie-themed performance, the pair will be dancing a Couples’ Choice routine to Everything’s Coming Up by Roses Ethel Merman from Gypsy.

Speaking from training, Caroline has confessed her fears about the performance, sharing with heat magazine: "You know when you laugh a lot and you go physically quite weak?

"What I mustn’t do is make him laugh before he’s about to lift me, because I don’t want him to drop me!"

She continued: "What he doesn’t know is that, at my age, I have quite a weak bladder.

"If I laugh too much, he might pay the price, put it that way!"

Last week saw the pair score 21 points out of 30 for their Paso Doble as they sailed through the first results show into the next round.

Strictly continues Saturday and Sunday night on BBC One.

You can catch up on the series online via BBC iPlayer.