Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Movie week songs and dances REVEALED

It's Strictly Come Dancing's 2020 third week of live shows this weekend and here are all the dances and songs.

Last weekend saw the very first results show as Jacqui Smith and her pro partner Anton Du Beke left the competition.

That leaves 11 celebrity and professional couples now competing for the glitterball trophy and this Saturday it's MOVIE week!

It's the first themed weekend of Strictly 2020 and the celebs will be putting on routines inspired by famous films from over the years.

Moulin Rouge, Frozen II, Grease and Star Wars are just a few of the movies getting the 'Strictly treatment' this week.

Here's week 3's Strictly Come Dancing movie song and dance list in full...

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 songs and dances - Movies Week - Week 3

Bill and Oti will dance a Paso Doble to The Good, The Bad and The Ugly by Ennio Morricone from The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

Caroline and Johannes will dance a Couples’ Choice to Everything’s Coming Up by Roses Ethel Merman from Gypsy

Clara and Aljaž will dance the Tango to Lady Marmalade by Pink, Mya, Lil' Kim and Christina Aguilera from Moulin Rouge

HRVY and Janette will dance the Cha Cha to Don’t Go Breaking My Heart by Elton John and Kiki Dee from Gnomeo and Juliet

Jamie and Karen will dance a Charleston to Zero To Hero by Tawatha Agee, Lillias White, LaChanze, Roz Ryan, Cheryl Freeman and Vanéese Y. Thomas from Hercules

Jason and Luba will dance the Paso Doble to the Star Wars Theme by John Williams from Star Wars

JJ and Amy will dance a Foxtrot to Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head by B.J. Thomas from Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Maisie and Gorka will dance the American Smooth to Into The Unknown by Idina Menzel from Frozen II

Max and Dianne will dance a Couples’ Choice to The Simpsons Theme by Danny Elfman from The Simpsons Movie

Nicola and Katya will dance a Jive to Greased Lightnin’ by John Travolta from Grease

Ranvir and Giovanni will dance a Foxtrot to Love You I Do by Jennifer Hudson from Dreamgirls

Strictly Come Dancing 2020's live shows continue on Saturday 7th November at 7:25PM.

And the results show is on Sunday 8th November at 7:25PM on BBC One as another celebrity is sent home.

Sunday's show will also feature a musical performance by The Kanneh-Masons, as well as a very special Remembrance Day performance from the Strictly professionals, in tribute to Dame Vera Lynn.

