Another celebrity has left Strictly Come Dancing 2020 in tonight's results.

This weekend Strictly Come Dancing went to the movies, and the celebrity dancers and their professional partners gave their best Hollywood-inspired performances, as the eleven couples each took to the dancefloor to impress the viewers at home - as well as judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood in the studio.

Tonight, Jason Bell and Nicola Adams had to dance again and it was Jason Bell who left Strictly Come Dancing this week.

Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing 2020 results

In tonight's Strictly Come Dancing results, the judges’ scores were combined with the results of the viewers’ votes to decide the lowest scoring two couples facing the dance off.

This week, that was Jason Bell and his partner Luba Mushtuk and Nicola Adams and her dance partner Katya Jones

Both couples performed their routines again, Nicola and Katya performed their Jive to Greased Lightnin’ by John Travolta and Jason and Luba performed their Paso Doble to Star Wars Theme by John Williams, in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

After both couples had danced a second time the judges delivered their verdicts:

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Nicola and Katya: “Well there was a marked improvement in both performances this evening and both couples actually took the notes that we gave them which was brilliant. But the couple I would like to save is Nicola and Katya.”

Motsi Mabuse chose to save Nicola and Katya: “I definitely saw that one couple was stronger - stronger performance, stronger technique, stronger intention and that is why I’m saving Nicola and Katya.”

Head Judge Shirley Ballas said she would also have chosen to save Nicola and Katya.

When asked by Tess about her time on the show, Jason said: "It was an opportunity of a lifetime. I had so much fun, thank you Luba. You have worked so hard with me, you’re a great friend for life and I appreciate all that you’ve done, I really do.

"I’ve had such a good time here. Everybody is wonderful. I mean really this is amazing – this is a brilliant place! This is the best group of people ever, this is amazing.”

Luba praised Jason: “You really bring the joy to my life, and I am so honoured and proud to be partnered with you. I now have a friend for life. I just want to say, to be actually able to do this show…shout out to everyone who does so much sacrifices to make this happen. It is such an honour to be here and I’m very proud of you.”

The remaining ten couples will take to the dancefloor again next week when Strictly Come Dancing returns on BBC One.