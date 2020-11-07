Here are all of the dances from this week's Strictly Come Dancing 2020 for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw the 11 couples performing live for the third time this series in a Movies themed special.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse respectively.

Nicola and Katya

Dance: Jive

Song: Greased Lightnin’ by John Travolta from Grease

Judges' marks 6, 7, 6

Maisie and Gorka

Dance: American Smooth

Song: Into The Unknown by Idina Menzel from Frozen II

Judges' marks 8, 7, 9

Caroline and Johannes

Dance: Couples’ Choice - Theatre/Jazz

Song: Everything’s Coming Up by Roses Ethel Merman from Gypsy

Judges' marks 6, 7, 8

Jason and Luba

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: the Star Wars Theme by John Williams from Star Wars

Judges' marks 3, 4, 5

JJ and Amy

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head by B.J. Thomas from Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Judges' marks 8, 8, 8

HRVY and Janette

Dance: Cha Cha

Song: Don’t Go Breaking My Heart by Elton John and Kiki Dee from Gnomeo and Juliet

Judges' marks 6, 7, 8

Ranvir and Giovanni

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: Love You I Do by Jennifer Hudson from Dreamgirls

Judges' marks 9, 9, 9

Jamie and Karen

Dance: Charleston

Song: Zero To Hero by Tawatha Agee, Lillias White, LaChanze, Roz Ryan, Cheryl Freeman and Vanéese Y. Thomas from Hercules

Judges' marks 7, 8, 8

Clara and Aljaž

Dance: Tango

Song: Lady Marmalade by Pink, Mya, Lil' Kim and Christina Aguilera from Moulin Rouge

Judges' marks 7, 6, 7

Max and Dianne

Dance: Couples’ Choice - Street

Song: The Simpsons Theme by Danny Elfman from The Simpsons Movie

Judges' marks 8, 8, 8

Bill and Oti

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly by Ennio Morricone from The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

Judges' marks 8, 9, 9

The judges' marks from this week will now be added to the results from the public vote.

The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night's (Sunday) results show.

Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:25PM.

