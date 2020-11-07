Here are all of the dances from this week's Strictly Come Dancing 2020 for you to watch.
This Saturday night saw the 11 couples performing live for the third time this series in a Movies themed special.
Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse respectively.
Nicola and Katya
Dance: Jive
Song: Greased Lightnin’ by John Travolta from Grease
Judges' marks 6, 7, 6
Maisie and Gorka
Dance: American Smooth
Song: Into The Unknown by Idina Menzel from Frozen II
Judges' marks 8, 7, 9
Caroline and Johannes
Dance: Couples’ Choice - Theatre/Jazz
Song: Everything’s Coming Up by Roses Ethel Merman from Gypsy
Judges' marks 6, 7, 8
Jason and Luba
Dance: Paso Doble
Song: the Star Wars Theme by John Williams from Star Wars
Judges' marks 3, 4, 5
JJ and Amy
Dance: Foxtrot
Song: Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head by B.J. Thomas from Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Judges' marks 8, 8, 8
HRVY and Janette
Dance: Cha Cha
Song: Don’t Go Breaking My Heart by Elton John and Kiki Dee from Gnomeo and Juliet
Judges' marks 6, 7, 8
Ranvir and Giovanni
Dance: Foxtrot
Song: Love You I Do by Jennifer Hudson from Dreamgirls
Judges' marks 9, 9, 9
Jamie and Karen
Dance: Charleston
Song: Zero To Hero by Tawatha Agee, Lillias White, LaChanze, Roz Ryan, Cheryl Freeman and Vanéese Y. Thomas from Hercules
Judges' marks 7, 8, 8
Clara and Aljaž
Dance: Tango
Song: Lady Marmalade by Pink, Mya, Lil' Kim and Christina Aguilera from Moulin Rouge
Judges' marks 7, 6, 7
Max and Dianne
Dance: Couples’ Choice - Street
Song: The Simpsons Theme by Danny Elfman from The Simpsons Movie
Judges' marks 8, 8, 8
Bill and Oti
Dance: Paso Doble
Song: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly by Ennio Morricone from The Good, The Bad and The Ugly
Judges' marks 8, 9, 9
The judges' marks from this week will now be added to the results from the public vote.
The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night's (Sunday) results show.
Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:25PM.