Here's all the rankings and Strictly Come Dancing 2020 results from the scoreboard of Week 3's Movie night.

Tonight saw the remaining 11 couples performing live for the third time this series.

And following last week's first elimination, no one wants to be in the bottom two in tomorrow's results.

As always this year, the three judges marked all of the performances out of 30 and at the end of the night we saw lows of 12 and highs of 27.

On top was Ranvir Singh with a series high score but in the danger zone right at the bottom was Jason Bell after a Star Wars themed Paso Doble.

The combined judges' scores from tonight's dances will now be used to help determine the bottom two dancers along with the results of the second public vote.

Those two celebrity couples will have to dance again for the judges in tomorrow's results show at 7:25PM on BBC One where one of them will be eliminated.

The judges will have the final say with head judge Shirley Ballas in charge of the all important casting vote.

As well as the results, Sunday's latest episode will open with a glittering group number from Strictly's pros and a performance from The Kanneh-Masons.

For now, recap the full Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard below...

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 scoreboard and scores - Week 3 - Movies

Celebrity Dance Scores Craig Shirley Motsi Total Ranvir Singh Foxtrot 9 9 9 27 Bill Bailey Paso 8 9 9 26 JJ Chalmers Foxtrot 8 8 8 24 Maisie Smith Smooth 8 7 9 24 Max George Street 8 8 8 24 Jamie Laing Charleston 7 8 8 23 HRVY Cha Cha 6 7 8 21 Caroline Quentin Jazz 6 7 8 21 Clara Amfo Tango 7 6 7 20 Nicola Adams Jive 6 7 6 19 Jason Bell Paso 3 4 5 12

