Strictly Come Dancing ditches audience for live shows after new lockdown

Strictly Come Dancing has dropped the audience from its live shows.

It follows announcement of new lockdown laws which are expected to go into force on Thursday, just ahead of Saturday's third live show.

Advertisements

While the series can continue to air, it can only do so behind closed doors.

It means that the already limited audience - seated with masks at socially distanced tables - will no longer be present.

The BBC said in a statement: "In light of the new lockdown measures which take effect in England from Thursday 5 November, we're sad to announce that we won't be able to have a live studio audience for Strictly Come Dancing during November. Ticket holders have been notified.

"No tickets will be sent out for December shows until we are sure it will be safe and compliant to welcome audiences back, so please keep checking back for updates. We will continue to follow government guidelines.

"We understand how disappointing this will be, but we very much hope we will see some of you later in the series - and in the meantime you can continue to watch all the action from the comfort and safety of your sofa, live on Saturday nights, with extra backstage gossip every weekday evening on Strictly - It Takes Two."

The Graham Norton Show and Have I Got News For You are also removing their in-person audiences but are expected to be replaced by virtual viewers.

Advertisements

Over on ITV, The Voice UK's semi-final and final - delayed after the original lockdown in the Spring - will air over the next two weekends as planned.

They were pre-recorded in advance in front of a virtual audience while Meghan Trainor is set to appear virtually from America.

More on: Strictly Come Dancing 2020