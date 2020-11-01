Strictly Come Dancing 2020 viewing figures hit new high

The latest episode of Strictly Come Dancing 2020 saw more than 10 million viewers tuning in this weekend.

Saturday night saw the twelve celebrities on this year's line up take to the dancefloor to perform live for the second time ahead of Sunday's results.

An average audience of 10.3 million tuned in across the two hour long show on BBC One, up a million viewers on last weekend and over two million on 2019.

It followed a BBC News special which had an audience of 14.2 million as Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new lockdown.

The last minute press conference saw Little Mix The Search's latest episode cancelled, now airing next Friday, 6 November.

The press conference moved to the BBC News channel at 7:15PM to allow Strictly to air as planned.

Strictly's latest episode saw judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse marked the celebs before viewers got to vote for the first time.

At the end of the night, it was popstar and presenter HRVY and actress Maisie Smith who topped the leaderboard, each scoring a total of 49 points out of a possible 60 for their first two dances.

At the other end of the leaderboard, Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke gave quite the performance with their Samba.

Strictly returns tonight (Sunday, November 1) on BBC One with its first results episode as one celebrity is sent home. The judges' marks and viewer votes will be combined to determine the bottom two dancers who have to dance again for the judges.

You can watch Strictly Come Dancing online and catch up via the BBC iPlayer.

Picture: BBC/Guy Levy