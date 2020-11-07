Strictly's HRVY spills all on Maisie Smith romance rumours

Strictly Come Dancing's HRVY has had his say on those Maisie Smith romance rumours.

The singer has addressed speculation about the pair's relationship, admitting to having a soft spot for the EastEnders actress.

He wrote in his weekly OK! Magazine column: "I've actually seen her the least out of everyone because she's not been in any of my rehearsal spaces.

"But yeah, Maisie really is so lovely and beautiful - she's a really good friend of mine and I think she's an amazing dancer."

HRVY added: "Not a lot can really happen between us because we have to be two metres apart, but I am a little excited to see how things blossom."

The popstar was also quizzed on the rumours on It Takes Two by host Zoe Ball.

"She is great, she's genuinely very talented," said HRVY. "I think because we are similar ages there's like a little rivalry, but she keeps me on my toes.

"To be fair, everyone is doing so well so everyone is keeping each other on their toes."

It was recently claimed that producers were 'monitoring' this year's celebs to ensure they kept to strict social distancing guidelines.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Maisie and HRVY are being monitored by the producers after it’s become clear their connection could easily lead into a Strictly romance.

"They’re both young, single and hot and the thought is that the two of them could bring the other cast into risk if they break the guidelines and get closer.

"They have both been told, as have the rest of the cast, that kissing is off limits. Usually the Strictly cast are very tactile. Not in 2020."

Other celebs on this year's cast include reality star Jamie Laing, The Wanted singer Max George, Good Morning Britain newsreader Ranvir Singh, Olympic boxer Nicola Adams, ex American Footballer and sports pundit Jason Bell and TV host & Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers.

Also on the cast are actress Caroline Quentin, radio DJ Clara Amfo, comic & musician Bill Bailey, and former MP Jacqui Smith.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 continues this Saturday and Sunday night on BBC One.

You can catch up on episodes online via BBC iPlayer.