Strictly's Bill Bailey is dancing an animal themed quickstep this week

Bill Bailey will be dancing an animal themed Quickstep on Strictly Come Dancing this week.

The comedian has shared teasers about his next routine, telling It Takes two the dance will have a "Dr Dolittle vibe".

He explained: "There is an animal theme, it's a bit of a Dr Dr Dolittle vibe going on. There will be some animals featuring in the dance, I don't quite know what form, at this stage.

"We will be dancing around them, and there will be an animal vibe to it."

Bill then joked: "I will be holding an ant eater for most of the dance."

"No, you'll be in frame for most of the dance!" interjected Oti.

The pair also spoke to host Zoe Ball about the reaction to their first routine, a Cha Cha which scored 15 points with a three from Craig Revel Horwood.

Oti praised Bill's "commitment" as he vowed to be more than a 'joke act'.

The funnyman said: "I've immersed myself in it. I want to do it properly out of respect for professional dancers but also I think you get more out of it if you through yourself into it."

Speaking about Craig's low score in particular, Bill continued: "It was deserved, I think the technique was a little lacking, but he's a prophet, Craig, he is a guru of dance.

"The comment was I invented an entirely new genre of dance

"So he is seeing into the future, he has looked at the crystal ball of dance and seen that it has a beard.

"He is a dance Nostradamus, a nostra dancus, if you will."

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday and Sunday night on BBC One.

You can catch up on the latest episodes via the BBC iPlayer.

Picture: BBC/Ray Burmiston