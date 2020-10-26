HRVY has revealed he nearly fainted from nerves before Strictly Come Dancing's first live show.

The popstar topped the leaderboard on Saturday after dancing a jive with pro partner Janette Manrara.

However he almost didn't make it to the dance floor after struggling with nerves before the routine.

Appearing on It Takes Two, he shared: "The day before in the dress runs, we did three, and I did have a little moment where I had to go to the toilet and..."

Janette finished his sentence: "He threw up!"

HRVY continued: "I did throw up. I wasn't going to say it but I might as well be honest. I went light headed and I said, 'I need to sit down'."

Looking ahead to this week, the pair teased their next routine would be a Viennese Waltz.

Janette said: "He has quite a hopeless romantic side to him, and because of the song and what we are doing with the story of the whole piece and the concept, he really captures the essence of the romance of the dance.

"However, it's his first ballroom so we are putting the hold up for the first time."

She added of the dance: "You do get dizzy, you do have to move around the floor a lot.

"It's about maintaining that hold coming out of hold, coming back into hold, holding that while spinning all the time."

Strictly Come Dancing continues this Saturday and Sunday night on BBC One.

Alongside HRVY, the celebs on the line up include include ex American Footballer and sports pundit Jason Bell, actress Caroline Quentin, singer-songwriter Max George and radio DJ Clara Amfo.

Also on the line up are Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing, Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh,former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith and comic & musician Bill Bailey,

Completing the this season's line up are Olympic boxer Nicola Adams, actress Maisie Smith and TV Presenter & Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers.

You can watch the series via the BBC iPlayer.