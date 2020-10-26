AJ & Curtis Pritchard 2021 tour tickets as dance stars announce live shows

AJ Pritchard & Curtis Pritchard have announced a new tour - here's how to get tickets.
Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard and his brother, Love Island and Greatest Dancer favourite Curtis Pritchard are bringing a brand new, action packed variety show in 2021.
AJ AND CURTIS’S BIG NIGHT OUT is a live entertainment spectacular featuring explosive choreography and dance routines, roof-raising live musical performances with some incredibly special guest singers, live interactive games and comedy with exciting prizes to be won.
Bring your friends and family and get ready for fun. Let’s face it, in 2021 we’re all going to need a BIG NIGHT OUT.
You can see the full list of venues, dates and where to get tickets for AJ & Curtis Pritchard's Big Night Out tour below...
AJ & Curtis Pritchard 2021 tour dates, venues and tickets
September 8, 2021
Peterborough, New Theatre
September 9, 2021
Peterborough, New Theatre
September 10, 2021
Guildford, G-Live
September 11, 2021
Sheffield, City Hall
September 12, 2021
Cardiff, New Theatre
September 14, 2021
Bath, The Bath Forum
September 15, 2021
Hayes, Beck Theatre
September 17, 2021
Aberdeen, Aberdeen Music Hall
September 18, 2021
Edinburgh, Festival Theatre
September 19, 2021
Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
September 21, 2021
Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre
September 22, 2021
Poole, Lighthouse
September 23, 2021
Northampton, Royal & Derngate
September 25, 2021
Leicester, De Montfort Hall
September 26, 2021
Newcastle, Theatre Royal
September 28, 2021
Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
September 29, 2021
Blackpool, Opera House
September 30, 2021
Swindon, Wyvern Theatre
October 2, 2021
Barnstaple, Queens Theatre
October 3, 2021
Manchester, Opera House
October 5, 2021
Ipswich, Regent Theatre
October 6, 2021
Brighton, Theatre Royal
October 8, 2021
Carlisle, The Sands Centre
October 9, 2021
Bradford, St Georges Hall
October 10, 2021
Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre
October 12, 2021
Llandudno, Venue Cymru
October 14, 2021
Buxton, Opera House
October 15, 2021
Norwich, Theatre Royal
October 16, 2021
Hull, City Hall
October 17, 2021
Stoke, Regent Theatre
October 18, 2021
Torquay, Princess Theatre
October 24, 2021
Southampton, Mayflower Theatre
