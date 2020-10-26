AJ & Curtis Pritchard 2021 tour tickets as dance stars announce live shows

AJ Pritchard & Curtis Pritchard have announced a new tour - here's how to get tickets.

Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard and his brother, Love Island and Greatest Dancer favourite Curtis Pritchard are bringing a brand new, action packed variety show in 2021.

AJ AND CURTIS’S BIG NIGHT OUT is a live entertainment spectacular featuring explosive choreography and dance routines, roof-raising live musical performances with some incredibly special guest singers, live interactive games and comedy with exciting prizes to be won.

Bring your friends and family and get ready for fun. Let’s face it, in 2021 we’re all going to need a BIG NIGHT OUT.

You can see the full list of venues, dates and where to get tickets for AJ & Curtis Pritchard's Big Night Out tour below...

AJ & Curtis Pritchard 2021 tour dates, venues and tickets

September 8, 2021

Peterborough, New Theatre

Book Now

September 9, 2021

Peterborough, New Theatre

Book Now

September 10, 2021

Guildford, G-Live

Book Now

September 11, 2021

Sheffield, City Hall

Book Now

September 12, 2021

Cardiff, New Theatre

Book Now

September 14, 2021

Bath, The Bath Forum

Book Now

September 15, 2021

Hayes, Beck Theatre

Book Now

September 17, 2021

Aberdeen, Aberdeen Music Hall

Book Now

September 18, 2021

Edinburgh, Festival Theatre

Book Now

September 19, 2021

Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

Book Now

September 21, 2021

Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre

Book Now

September 22, 2021

Poole, Lighthouse

On Sale Soon

September 23, 2021

Northampton, Royal & Derngate

Book Now

September 25, 2021

Leicester, De Montfort Hall

Book Now

September 26, 2021

Newcastle, Theatre Royal

On Sale Soon

September 28, 2021

Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

Book Now

September 29, 2021

Blackpool, Opera House

Book Now

September 30, 2021

Swindon, Wyvern Theatre

Book Now

October 2, 2021

Barnstaple, Queens Theatre

Book Now

October 3, 2021

Manchester, Opera House

Book Now

October 5, 2021

Ipswich, Regent Theatre

Book Now

October 6, 2021

Brighton, Theatre Royal

Book Now

October 8, 2021

Carlisle, The Sands Centre

Book Now

October 9, 2021

Bradford, St Georges Hall

Book Now

October 10, 2021

Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre

Book Now

October 12, 2021

Llandudno, Venue Cymru

Book Now

October 14, 2021

Buxton, Opera House

On Sale Soon

October 15, 2021

Norwich, Theatre Royal

Book Now

October 16, 2021

Hull, City Hall

Book Now

October 17, 2021

Stoke, Regent Theatre

Book Now

October 18, 2021

Torquay, Princess Theatre

Book Now

October 24, 2021

Southampton, Mayflower Theatre

Book Now